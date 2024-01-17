The SD-Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (UBIDS) has appointed Professor Emmanuel K. Derbile as its acting Vice-Chancellor.

Until his appointment, Professor Emmanuel K. Derbile was the university’s Pro-Vice Chancellor.

The SDD-UBIDS Governing Council decided at an emergency meeting held on Monday, January 15, 2024, that the appointment of Professor K. Derbile will take effect from Monday, January 15, 2024, until a substantive Vice-Chancellor is appointed.

The university, in a statement dated January 16, 2024, said, “This follows the successful end of the term of Professor Philip Duku Osei as Vice Chancellor of the University and his imminent retirement from the service of the University after reaching the statutory retirement age of sixty (60) years.”

The SDD-UBIDS, in an earlier letter to the current Vice-Chancellor, Prof Philip Duku Osei, directed him to vacate his office within two weeks after exceeding his retirement age.

The university argues that Prof Philip Duku Osei, after attaining the compulsory retirement age of sixty (60) years on November 30, 2023, is still in post.

The Office of the Council Chairman of the university, in a letter to the embattled Vice-Chancellor, said, “The Council has consequently, at its Emergency meeting held on Monday, January 15, 2024, declared your office as having come to an end with immediate effect.”

Click to read the statement by SDD-UBIDS

———–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital