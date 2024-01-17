Samuel Atta Akyea, the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, has described being an MP as the most challenging job one can take up in politics.

The former Minister for Works and Housing bemoaned the significant and unusual responsibilities that come with the position.

On Citi TV‘s Face to Face with Umaru Sanda Amadu, the Abuakwa South legislator described what he said are the incessant individual demands made to MPs by their constituents to the detriment of collective development and improvement.

“As if you [MPs] were called to solve mass poverty,” Mr. Atta Akyea bemoned the unceasing demands of constituents across the country.

“I believe 16 years is a good enough time to hang up your gloves. I am not a young man. There is no more serious undertaking in politics than to become a Member of Parliament. I believe becoming a Member of Parliament is the most difficult vocation anybody can pursue; as if you were called to solve mass poverty, incessant individual demands on the MP by the constituency.”

“For example, how do you feel about buying a coffin for a family in relation to a deceased individual you don’t even know?”

