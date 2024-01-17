The Second Deputy Whip of the Minority Caucus in Parliament, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, has urged traditional leaders to oppose sod-cutting ceremonies by the Akufo-Addo government in their jurisdictions this year.

The lawmaker says any project initiated in an election year is a scam due to the government’s often inability to see the completion of such projects.

Speaking to journalists after an engagement with traditional leaders at Dodowa in Accra, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe admonished Ghanaians to be cautious of such deceitful gestures in the form of infrastructural developments.

“Nobody should believe any government cutting sod in an election, and no chief should worry his head by putting on his beautiful kente cloth following any president in an election year who is about to exit power to sit and cut sod for projects; they are just scamming them.”

She also urged supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be protective of their votes at the polling stations to avoid rigging.

“We should not focus on Jean Mensa; let us focus on the branch, which is where you get the win and so protect that ballot in your branch and shine and open your eyes when it is time to do the calculation of the ballots and make sure they do the right calculation. If you take your eyes off your polling station, that is where they will scam you and steal the elections, and when it gets to Jean Mensa, whatever they brought to her is what she puts together, so protect your ballot at the polling station.”

