The Electoral Commission (EC) has indicated that field staff who supervised the voter exhibition exercise last year will be paid by Friday.

Deputy Chairman of the Commission in charge of Corporate Services, Dr. Bossman Asare, noted that inaccurate information provided by the staff accounted for the delay.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Tuesday, he said, “The problem the commission has been having is that a number of the people we engage bring wrong bank accounts… And the challenge we also have with the banks is that once you send the payment, if about 2% of them have wrong details, the bank doesn’t honour the cheques.”

“For those who did the exhibition, about 95% of the payment has been sent to the bank, so we do expect that by Thursday, Friday people should get their money,” he added.

