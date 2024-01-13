His age is not immediately clear – some reports say 18, others 19 – but he has been identified as university student Khaled Ahmed Zubaidi.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, two others were wounded after Israeli forces allegedly opened fire on the town.

Citing a nearby hospital, Wafa says Zubaidi was killed after being shot in the waist and severely beaten by soldiers, noting signs of beatings on his body.

The BBC has asked the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for comment.