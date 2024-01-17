The Directorate of Research, Innovation, and Development (DRID) of the University of Media Arts and Communication (UniMAC) is gearing up to explore new trends in modern public relations practices in the 2024 New Year Public Lecture with a mix of industry and academic perspectives.

The lecture is scheduled to take place online on Friday, 19th January 2024, and is open to the public.

The lecture, titled “Public Relations: Current Trends, Challenges, and 21st Century Opportunities,” seeks to discuss new and effective ways of carrying out media and communications activities. It also serves as an avenue to generate wide-ranging discussions to inform industry-relevant present and future research.

The Director for the Research Directorate, DRID, Dr. Etse Sikanku, speaking in anticipation of the webinar, explained the purpose of the 2024 New Year lecture, saying, “The purpose of the New Year’s lecture is to offer the University and the general public the opportunity to deliberate or discuss topical issues within the media and communication space as well as to set the tone for the year.”

He also emphasized the unique platform the lecture provides for an in-depth exploration of development within the communication field, serving as the foundation for subsequent research and discussions.

Underscoring the broader impact of the lecture, Dr. Sikanku stated that “the lecture will set the tone for public discourse and foster a collaborative environment where academia and industry can deliberate on topical issues that are crucial to the industry.”

In an era where the dynamics of global communication are persistently reshaped by technology and globalization, many communication organizations and institutions also keep on adapting to the dynamics and new trends in many communication branches such as Public Relations.

Traditionally perceived as the art of fostering positive relationships between organizations and their stakeholders, Public Relations has undergone a tremendous evolution in recent times, more so due to the advent of new media and modern technologies.

Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, President of the Institute of Public Relations Ghana (IPR) and head of Marketing and Communications at Stanbic Bank Ghana, who will deliver the lecture, is expected to emphasize the need for lecturers, industry players, and students to grasp the nuances of Public Relations in contemporary society.

He will also share critical insights on emerging Public Relations trends, the challenges posed by the ever-evolving media landscape, and the array of opportunities presented by 21st-century communication platforms.

