The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says it has restored power to the Ankoma-Nteso area in the Mpraeso district after it disconnected power following a bushfire incident that caused damage to two service poles.

Some unidentified persons over the weekend set fire to a bush, which spread across a vast area and burnt two service poles belonging to the power distribution company, leaving the company with no choice but to cut power supply to the community to safeguard lives and properties.

According to ECG, its engineers had to work tirelessly through the night to replace the damaged poles.

In an interview with Citi News, the Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer of ECG, Emmanuel Halm, confirmed that power has been restored to the area and called on community members to assist the company in protecting its equipment at all times.

“After the fire incident on Sunday, which affected our high-tension pole that serves the people of Ankoma, Tomeaso, we have been able to mobilize resources and restore power supply to affected customers on Monday. So currently, they are enjoying power supply. I want to bring to the attention of the general public that ECG is making an effort to protect its poles and installations from such fires by applying technology. That is anti-rust paint to help withstand some of these fires.”

“However, we will need the general public’s support in preventing such bushfires from occurring,” he said.