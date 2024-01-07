President Akufo-Addo is urging all citizens and the relevant stakeholders to work together to ensure the upcoming 2024 elections are fair and transparent.

The president said the foundation of functional democracies around the world is grounded in viable elections, which must be the priority of all citizens as we approach the general elections in December.

Akufo-Addo, in an address to the nation on Friday on the 30th anniversary of the 4th Republic, called for greater and wider collaborations and urged that the rules and regulations governing the conduct of elections in the country be respected by all.

“Democracies are grounded on viable elections, and, this year, like we have done on eight (8) other preceding occasions, we will go to the polls to elect the President and my successor. No true democrat can disregard the importance of elections and the sanctity of the ballot.”

“It must, thus, be in our collective interest to ensure that the rules and regulations for the conduct of this year’s elections are fair and transparent and that we all develop respect for them, a respect that should not be a function of whether you win or lose.”

He added that the way to strengthen the country’s democracy and the peace and stability is for all the stakeholders to work together to ensure the consolidation of the Ghanaian democracy.

“All stakeholders, that is the Electoral Commission, the political parties and their leaders, the electorate, and citizenry, should work to assure the consolidation of Ghanaian democracy and help us maintain our pride of place on the continent as a model of democracy in Africa.

“At the end of it all, there should be no lingering doubt about the legitimacy of the election, and the winning candidates, on the conclusion of the process, should receive the unalloyed support of all. That is how we can strengthen our democracy and the peace and stability of our nation.”