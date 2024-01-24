The Volta Regional Ghana Education Service (GES) has assured of its readiness to put in place measures to ensure that displaced teachers return to the classroom.

This assurance comes after the Member of Parliament for North Tongu District, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, stressed the need to entice affected teachers to return for the continuity of teaching and learning in the district.

In an interview with Citi News, the Public Relations Officer of GES in the Volta Region, Forgive Agoha, explained the welfare efforts being put in place for the affected teachers.

“Last week, the US Ambassador, [Ms. Virginia E. Palmer], together with the Minister of Education Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, came down to present some teaching-learning resources to our teachers. Through the support of UNICEF, we presented other teaching-learning materials and tents to our students.”

All this support has been put in place to mitigate the situation. USAID, US Embassy, and UNICEF have also presented the teachers with some tokens to help them buy some of the items they lost as a result of the spillage. So these are some things we have put in place,” Forgive Agoha said.

In 2023, thousands of residents in parts of the Volta and Greater Accra Regions were displaced, with their homes submerged and properties, including farmlands, destroyed due to the spillage of excess water from the dam.

