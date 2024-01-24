The National Labour Commission (NLC) is expected to meet with the leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Public Universities in Ghana (SSA-UoG) and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff (FUSSAG) today regarding their ongoing strike.

The unions initiated the strike last Wednesday, citing the government’s failure to address concerns related to pensions and the alleged wrongful cancellation of their overtime allowances.

The purpose of the meeting is to enable the Commission to mediate between the unions and the relevant stakeholders to bring an end to the strike initiated by the groups.

According to the Associations, their calls for the payment of their two-tier pension and overtime allowance requests have gone unheeded, resulting in the strike.

The strike has led to the withdrawal of various services, including healthcare, administration, and security, affecting final-year students who require strict supervision from senior technicians during their practical sessions.

