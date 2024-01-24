The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has urged the party’s parliamentary aspirants to demonstrate that the party values “respectful discourse, healthy competition, and democratic processes.”

The NPP will hold primaries in constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

In a goodwill message to the aspirants issued on Tuesday, January 23, Mr. Ntim said the December 2024 elections were fast approaching, and the outcome would significantly depend on the unity and cohesion exhibited during the primaries.

“As the National Chairman, I emphasize the importance of conducting a campaign that reflects the core values of the NPP-a campaign characterized by decorum, mutual respect, and a steadfast commitment to non-violence. Our party is built on principles, and it is crucial that our internal processes, such as the upcoming primaries, serve as evidence of our commitment to upholding established values of democracy,” he added.

The National Chairman also called on the aspirants to engage in a campaign focusing on the merits of their vision, ideas, and plans for delegates and constituents.

“Let us rise above personal animosities and avoid the pitfalls of divisive rhetoric. The success of our party lies not in bringing each other down but rather in building each other up and united in our common purpose to serve the people of our nation,” he added.

