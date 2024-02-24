The 2020 running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has expressed concern over the mass exodus of Ghana’s youth in search of better opportunities abroad.

She highlights that a significant portion of Ghana’s workforce comprises individuals leaving the country.

Addressing the youth during the launch of the “Voice Out, Vote Out” initiative in Accra, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stated that the NDC’s proposed 24-hour economy policy aims to tackle the mass exodus of graduates and skilled citizens by generating more employment opportunities.

She pledged that the next NDC government will break all the jinx fuelling the youth leaving in search of greener pastures.

“Ghana must be set free of frustration, unnecessary bewilderment, and destruction. We must be set free of helplessness and hopelessness among our youth. We must be set free of joblessness and, above all, the indignity and mis-education of our youth fleeing the country.”

“Just drive around most of the embassies, and you will weep. These are people we have trained, and they have skills, and their desire is to get out. Who is to blame, and what alternative are we offering? Our alternative lies in the 24-hour economy.”

