Members of the National Association of Institutional Suppliers say they will proceed with a planned picket over the government’s refusal to pay all arrears owed them.

The association, a key player in supplying school uniforms, house dresses, and school clothes to senior high schools across Ghana, is owed two years of arrears by the government.

On January 18, 2024, the association gave the government a 14-day ultimatum to settle the arrears or face the wrath of members.

However, the government is yet to settle the arrears.

The public relations officer for the association, Emmanuel Ayivor, in an interview, said they will communicate the date for the picketing in due course.

“If we don’t hear anything from the government after the 14-day ultimatum, we will picket, and we are proposing to picket on February 26, which is the last Monday of the month. We will sit there until they pay us. We will converge at the Makola market and let the mothers know that the government is refusing to pay us for the uniforms that their children are wearing. What the government is doing is collapsing our business.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spam, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital