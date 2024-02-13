President Akufo-Addo has commissioned the Borteyman Sports Complex, a newly constructed multipurpose sports facility, barely a month to the commencement of the 13th All-African Games.

The 13th All-African Games is scheduled between March 8 and 23, 2024.

The President’s commissioning marks the facility’s readiness for the various sports codes which will undergo training ahead of the games.

A test run of the venues which will host the indoor games, such as swimming, tennis, volleyball and handball, will also be conducted to ascertain the facility’s preparedness to host the event.

The facility is said to accommodate a total of seven competitive sports, including table tennis, handball, tennis, volleyball, swimming, badminton, and the triathlon.

Among the notable features of the Borteyman facilities are a 1,000-seater capacity swimming pool, comprising a 10-lane competition swimming pool and an eight-lane warm-up swimming pool, alongside a multipurpose Sports Hall capable of seating 1,000 spectators for various events such as basketball, badminton, netball, table tennis, and weightlifting.

Additionally, there is a 500-seater temporary dome for handball, volleyball, judo, karate, taekwondo, fencing, arm-wrestling, and a five-tennis court complex, including a 1,000-seater Centre Court.

Speaking at the inauguration of the state-of-the-art facility in Borteyman, President Akufo-Addo assured Ghanaians of the country’s readiness to host the rest of Africa on March 8.

He also urged the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Local Organising Committee (LOC) to ensure a successful event, including nice hospitality for visitors.

“Fellow Ghanaians, as we enter the final stretch of preparations for the African games next month. The government of the African Union, the Association of National Teams of Africa and the Association of Africa’s Sports Confederation, We’ll do everything possible to welcome and ensure the best arrangements for planned events. I admonish the Minister of Youth & Sports, staff of the Ministry and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) to go all out and organise the best African Game in history.”

The Minister of Youth & Sports, Mustapha Ussif, emphasized that the upcoming 13th African Games will significantly contribute to the future development of Ghana’s athletes.

——————–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital