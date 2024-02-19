The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is expected to present his campaign team to the National Executive Committee and National Council of the party today, Monday, February 19, 2024.

Names of members of the campaign team are expected to be announced after this meeting.

According to Citi News sources within the party, the former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, is likely to be named as campaign manager for the 2024 general election.

Mr. Dan Botwe was part of the ministers who were relieved of their post last week in a reshuffle done by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

It is unclear if the possible campaign manager position has anything to do with the reshuffle by the president.

However, sources close to the NPP flagbearer say the decision was made after broad consultations with the rank and file of the party.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital