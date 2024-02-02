Dr. Winifred Nafisa Mahama has been appointed as the Acting Director of the Information Services Department (ISD).

This follows the reassignment of Mr. David Owusu-Amoah, the former Acting Director, to the Ministry of Information as the Technical Coordinator of the ISD Transformation Agenda.

Dr. Winifred Nafisa Mahama’s appointment as ISD’s Ag. Director takes effect today, February 1st, 2024.

Until her appointment, the venerable Communications Specialist was the Head of the Access to Information Division of the Information Services Department (ISD).

Dr. Mahama takes over the headship of the transformed ISD, having served in many capacities as a respected development communications professional and a renowned accredited Public Relations practitioner with years of leadership experience in the Civil Service.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x