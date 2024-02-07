The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has urged food service establishments to acquire a Food Hygiene Permit before operating.

The Permit is under Section 130 (1) of the Public Health Act 2012 (Act 851), which states that “A person shall not manufacture for sale, sell, supply, or store products regulated under this Part except in premises registered for that purpose under this Part.”

A Food Service Establishment is an operation that stores, prepares, packages, serves, vends, or otherwise provides food for human consumption, such as a restaurant, bakery, canteen, online food business, institutional caterer, chop bar, and fast-food service.

In a public notice on February 7, 2024, FDA warns corporate institutions, including schools and hospitals, to ensure that their Food services are inspected and licensed by FDA before employing them.

It also urges the general public to be cautious of the food vendors they patronize.

Food Service Establishments that do not have a valid Food Hygiene Permit are expected to visit the Authority to be licensed.

Failure to comply with the directive, according to FDA, could attract sanctions including closure of the Establishment, a fine, or criminal prosecution.

