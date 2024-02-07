The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has asked the public to be cautious and exercise due diligence in their online activities on Valentine’s Day.

In a statement issued on February 7, the Authority said malicious cyber actors used the celebration to defraud unsuspecting victims through various schemes.

“Valentine’s Day is an occasion when people show their affection for others by sending gifts or items with messages of love. Malicious cyber actors also use the celebration to defraud unsuspecting victims through various schemes. Of the total losses recorded for 2023, at least GHC 3,558,940 was lost through online shopping and romance scams. The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) is by this alert reminding the public to exercise caution and due diligence in their online activities,” it said.

The NCA advised the public to be cautious of “too good to be true” deals on Valentine’s Day packages or gifts.

“Use a reputable online marketplace or retailer when purchasing Valentine’s Day gifts. Look for reviews and customer feedback before making an online purchase,” it added.

The Authority also urged the public to check the official websites or reliable sources to validate the contact details of shops rather than relying solely on search engine results.

“Also, check user reviews for hints on the reputation of the contact,” it added.

The NCA again asked the public to be alert for fake online shops and hyped adverts, especially on Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram.

“In most cases, request a physical location to enable you to validate the legitimacy of the business. Insist on payment only after delivery and inspection. Be wary of unsolicited messages or emails claiming to be from a romantic partner, especially those that make requests for money or other sensitive information.

“Do not share personal information such as your Ghana card number, credit card information, or bank account details with anyone. Ensure that mobile money payments are made to wallets in the name of the online shop you are dealing with,” it stated.

