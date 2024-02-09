The Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has expressed her continued commitment to canvassing and rallying support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to achieve its goal of winning the 2024 general elections.

Adwoa Safo, who faced defeat in the party’s primaries on January 27, asserts that she will do everything possible to assist the party in retaining the Dome-Kwabenya seat.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, Adwoa Safo indicated that she would leverage her talent and the experience she has acquired over the years as a politician to help ensure the NPP’s success in the upcoming polls.

“We need to break the 8 as a party, and so we need all hands on deck. I am committed to making sure that our vice president is elected president in 2025. It is not only Dome-Kwabenya that I can harness my talent and experience and bring on board what I have learned over the years. I am going to put myself to use to ensure that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is elected president in 2025.”

