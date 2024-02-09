The Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has objected to a custodial sentence for individuals found culpable of engaging in LGBTQ+ activities.

Parliament, on Thursday, February 8, approved a three-to-five-year jail term for individuals who wilfully promote or sponsor LGBTQ activities, while those caught in the act are to be sentenced to a minimum of 6 months and a maximum of 3 years.

During a clause-by-clause amendment of the bill on the promotion of proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values, Mr. Afenyo-Markin stated that the punitive action would not aid in the rehabilitation of the culprit.

The Effutu lawmaker lamented the state of the country’s prisons and argued that they would not provide the rehabilitation needed for offenders of the act.

“It is my contention that given the state of our prisons, a custodial sentence will not lead to the rehabilitation of the offender if he is convicted; it cannot be an option. If indeed we are promoting Ghanaian family values, then our Ghanaian family values will not entail the consequence of those who breach them being destroyed in society.”

On his part, the lead proponent of the anti-gay bill, Sam Nartey George, also explained that “what created the confusion was the establishment of advocacy for the promotion of the activities; that is what Ghanaians are against. Nobody is interested in what you do in your bedroom. And so, the punishment for one caught in the act, is to be a minimum of 6 months and a maximum of 3 years.”

“However, for anyone engaging in wilful promotion, sponsorship, or support of the agenda, the punitive measure for that is a minimum of 3 years, maximum of 5 years.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital