The Municipal Chief Executive for Korle Klottey, Nii Adjei Tawiah, has assured residents of plans by his outfit to desilt drains and demolish structures on waterways ahead of the rainy season.

The Assembly has recently undertaken such demolition exercises, particularly, in flood-prone areas to avoid floods despite the disapproval of affected victims.

Speaking to Citi News, Nii Adjei Tawiah, stated that these exercises are part of a series of clean-ups organized by his outfit.

He further urged citizens to be receptive in the event of such demolition exercises and to also join in the drainage exercises.

“For demolition exercises, as recent as last week, we dealt with something similar in Asylum Down. Sometimes, people don’t appreciate it because as far as they are concerned, it’s a neighbour living in those kiosks and unauthorized structures, and they don’t see why we should come in to destroy them. However, prevention is better than cure.”

Mr. Tawiah commended citizens who undertake personal clean-up exercises, as he promised consistent support for their plans.

“Often times, people come to the assembly for tools, and we give them that support and in some cases for the collection of the rubbish that they’ve been able to remove from the drains. We give them that support, and we will continue to support the community.”

—————

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital