Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and Minister Designate for Health, has issued a stern warning to health facilities engaged in co-payments to cease such practices.

Co-payment is a contribution made by an insured person towards the cost of medical treatment or other services.

The call was made during the commissioning of the Savannah Regional offices of the NHIA in Damongo.

Dr. Okoe Boye’s warning comes in response to numerous complaints from clients of the National Health Insurance Scheme, who are often faced with financial charges when they seek healthcare services.

Health facilities have justified these co-payments by citing delays in reimbursements and inadequate payments for drugs.

However, Dr. Okoe Boye stated that the government has improved the release of funds to the authorities and health facilities, thereby leaving no justification for such practices.

He assured the Savannah Region of improved healthcare once he assumed the role of Minister of Health.

For his part, the Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, attributed the improved infrastructure development in the area to the creation of the Savannah Region.

