The ad-hoc committee tasked with probing the issues surrounding the locked-up funds of customers affected by the collapse of Gold Coast Fund Management Limited has postponed its public hearing to Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

This adjustment is to make way for President Nana Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation address in Parliament, scheduled for Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

Speaking to Citi News, the convener of the aggrieved customers, Charles Nyame, expressed optimism about the potential outcomes of the committee’s investigations.

He indicated that he was called by the committee’s secretary and informed of the changes.

“I was called last Monday by the secretary to the parliamentary committee tasked to probe the delay in the payment of our funds, and he informed me that the date, which is Tuesday, February 27, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, February 28, 2024, with the reason that the president is going to have the state of the nation address in the house and for that matter, sitting cannot take place, which is a bit reasonable so we agreed upon the rescheduled date.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital