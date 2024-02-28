President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has emphasized the critical need to address migration concerns to safeguard the security of the country.

The President expressed concern about the widespread departure of individuals from their home countries in pursuit of better opportunities elsewhere, emphasizing the potential toll on the countries left behind.

This call was made during the 3rd Kofi Annan Peace and Security Forum on February 28, 2024.

While recognizing the potential for migration to act as a catalyst for development, President Akufo-Addo stressed the need to find ways to mitigate its associated costs, including the mass exodus of essential professionals such as health practitioners.

“The benefits of migration cannot be optimized…without reducing the multiple costs, including the brain drain problem, and mass exit of critical personnel, including doctors and nurses to rich countries. At the national level, mass rural-urban drift is depleting our baskets of the essential manpower required.”

He also highlighted the challenges faced by the ECOWAS region, including issues of insecurity and violent extremism, making migration a highly emotional and sensitive subject.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized the importance of navigating these complexities to ensure regional stability.

——

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital