Herbert Wigwe, the former CEO of Access Holdings, his wife Doreen Chizoba, and their son Chizzy were laid to rest today in a private mausoleum at Wigwe University in Isiokpo, Rivers State. This institution was founded by Dr. Wigwe.

Mourners gathered at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Isiokpo for a funeral service, followed by a burial at the family’s private tomb around 2:45 pm. The atmosphere was filled with sorrow as the caskets were lowered into the ground.

The Wigwe family tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash near the California-Nevada border in the United States on February 9, 2024.

The remains of the Wigwe family arrived in Nigeria on Friday, March 8, 2024, and were transported to Port Harcourt International Airport from the US. Accompanied by a large motorcade, the remains left the airport around 1:33 pm and were taken directly to the family compound in Omueke, Isiokpo.

Numerous dignitaries attended the funeral service. The passing of Wigwe and his family is a significant loss. He was a visionary leader who guided Access Bank to become a leading global financial institution.

Tributes continue to pour in from the business community, with many acknowledging Wigwe’s positive impact on the Nigerian economy.

