The Aya Institute for Women, Politics, and Media is urging political parties to pledge specific gender policies in their manifestos as the 2024 elections approach.

In a statement released on International Women’s Day, Friday, March 8, the Aya Institute for Women also advocated for the political inclusion of women.

The statement, signed by Bridget N. Biney, the institute’s Programmes and Advocacy Coordinator, recognized the power of women’s votes and political mobilization as crucial for the success of political parties.

“We appeal to all political parties, ahead of the writing of their manifestos, to make specific commitments on gender policy. We urge women voters to recognize their power en bloc and consider their interests by accessing the collective social policies of political parties. Women’s vote and women’s political mobilization are the key drivers for the success of political parties, and those contributions must be politically negotiated and rewarded.”

Bridget N. Biney emphasized the need to dismantle stereotypes about women’s leadership and accomplishments.

“True women’s empowerment through the labor force participation of women and education is an enhancing effect of women’s empowerment on democracy. Breaking down stereotypes surrounding women’s leadership and achievements will foster the inclusion of women in Ghana.”

She also urged Ghanaian media outlets to ensure gender responsiveness in their coverage of the 2024 general elections by including women in their content and panels.

“We entreat the Ghanaian media to be gender-responsive as the country goes to the polls by producing content and panels that recognize women as an integral part of society and our politics. We must avoid gender stereotyping and occasional gender spotlighting in our news reportage. Gender must be normalized, and we must make a conscious effort during this electioneering period to gender audit programs, panels, and issues. The masculinized terrain and adversarial politicking and mediation must be shunned for consensus and decency.

A good and functional democracy considers women’s inclusion a key investment a nation can make. Inclusion, therefore, makes democratic sense, and our nation must strive towards it.”

She praised women for their resilience in the face of challenges they face.

“The Aya Institute for Women congratulates Ghanaian women on the occasion of International Women’s Day celebrated every year on March 8. We have come far as women of all spheres, and International Women’s Day provides that opportunity to celebrate our gains, reflect on our journeys as women, and call for a better gender-responsive system that actually recognizes, includes, and celebrates Ghanaian women,” she remarked.

Click on the statement by Aya Institute for Women

——-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital