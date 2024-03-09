The 2024 Heritage Caravan, organised by Citi FM/Citi TV, is reaching its climax as participants unwind at the Maaha Beach Resort in Elonyi, Western Region, on the seventh day of their eight-day journey across the country.

On Saturday, March 9, 2024, designated as ‘National Lottery Authority (NLA) Day’, the ‘Caravanites’ immersed themselves in various captivating activities.

Some collected seashells and pebbles as beach souvenirs, while others indulged in the refreshing experience of swimming by the beach.

The evening holds the promise of a formal dinner accompanied by a live band performance by Sankofa Band, adding a touch of entertainment to the caravan’s leisure activities.

Participants whose birthdays fall within the expedition period will be celebrated this evening during the formal dinner and live band performance.

Their journey will conclude in Accra on Sunday, March 10, 2024, the eighth day, following a visit to the Elmina Castle in the Central Region.

Journey so far

So far, the journey has been eventful. On the sixth day, named ‘Hollard Day’, the enthusiastic ‘Caravanites’ visited the Mole National Park in Larabanga, the largest wildlife refuge, where they had the unique opportunity to observe a diverse range of animal species in their natural environment.

With one day left in their expedition, which started on Sunday, March 3, 2024, the ‘Caravanites’ have explored several regions, including the Volta, Eastern, Ashanti, Bono East, Upper East, and Northern Regions. They are currently in the Western Region, immersing themselves in Ghana’s rich cultural heritage.

On March 7, they visited the sacred Crocodile Pond at Paga and the Ghana-Burkina Faso border to learn about historical ties. They also attended a durbar, dance, and cultural night at the Dekpama Palace in Tamale.

About Heritage Caravan

Citi TV and Citi FM’s Heritage Caravan, a key annual event celebrated in March for Heritage Month, garners significant anticipation, particularly among advocates of local products.

Sponsors

The Heritage Caravan 2024 is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM and proudly sponsored by the National Lottery Authority, Goil PLC, Hollard Insurance, GB Foods, OmniBasic bank and supported by Assembled in Ghana.

