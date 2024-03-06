Egypt have gotten off to the perfect start in the 2023 African Games with a dominant display in table tennis, securing both the men’s and women’s singles titles at the Accra International Conference Centre on Tuesday.

In the women’s final, 16-year-old Hana Goda triumphed over Africa’s top-ranked player, Dina Meshref, in a thrilling match, claiming the gold with a 4-2 victory.

In the men’s division, Mohamed Assar Omar of Egypt emerged victorious against Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna in a gripping encounter, securing the gold with a comeback win of 4-3.

Despite a delay in medal production, the ceremony did not take place as planned. Currently leading the medal table with four, Egypt is followed by Nigeria with two, while Algeria and Senegal each have one.

Host nation Ghana is yet to secure a medal, with their table tennis representatives bowing out in the initial rounds.

The 2023 African Games’ opening ceremony is set for March 8, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.