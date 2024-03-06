The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has emphasized that Ghana deserves top-notch leadership and improved governance.

In a statement on the country’s 67th Independence Day, Mr. Mahama underscored the necessity for a robust economy that fosters opportunities for all citizens, not just a privileged few.

He stated, “Our nation deserves quality leadership, better governance and accountability and a strong economy that creates opportunities for all, not just a few,” he stated.

The former president called upon Ghanaians to reflect on the challenges that have played a role in shaping the country’s trajectory.

He urged, “As we commemorate the 67th anniversary of our independence and the freedom that binds us together, I invite you to acknowledge the struggles that have shaped our lives and our dear country, Ghana.”

“We must make progress and build a better society for ourselves. We must hold on to hope, determination, and a collective will to overcome and build the Ghana we want for ourselves and future generations.

“With the right leadership, we shall turn our fortunes around and put Ghana back on track as the Black Star of Africa, as envisioned by those who sacrificed their lives to give us this precious gift of freedom.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital