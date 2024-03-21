Ghanaian sprinter, Solomon Hammond has revealed to Citi Sports that he completed the men’s 200m semifinals with a groin injury.

According to the Coppin State University athlete, he picked up a groin injury in the heats in the morning session and that affected him in the semis.

Hammond completed the race in fifth place with a time of 21.06 which is faster than what he did in the morning session where he clocked 21.32s and came second.

“I picked up groin injury in the morning session and that is what affected me in the semis. I am not disappointed because I was running with an injury,” he said.

“I told one coach about the injury and then took some medication thinking it would get better for me to finish the semifinals and that is what I did. Pulling out was never an option,” he added.

On the other hand, Joseph Paul Amoah and Ibrahim Fuseini are through to the finals of the men’s 200m.