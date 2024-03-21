Jennifer Moffat, the Acting Country Lead and Head of Programme of BudgIT Ghana, has asserted that the country needs to consider its accountability for collected taxes.

That, Ms Moffat, said was because the lack of accountability for the use of collected taxes is disincentivising Ghanaians.

BudgIT Ghana is a civic organization that leverages technology to bridge the gap between citizen engagement and institutional improvement, thereby facilitating societal change.

During the Oxfam Tax Dialogue themed “Is Ghana’s tax regime fit for purpose?”, Ms Moffat emphasised the need for the country to clarify the utilisation of collected taxes.

She suggested that this transparency would be the only way people would pay their taxes without complaints.

“We are not taking into consideration the accountability aspect. Because even if we are being overburdened with taxes, it’s okay. What are the taxes being used for? Are we actually seeing it? Are we experiencing it? Are we touching it?”

“So yes, if we are experiencing the taxes. If we can touch and feel the tax, that all these that we are paying are being used for a particular thing. Then if I am paying, I wouldn’t talk,” Ms Moffat stated.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital