Ghana and Malawi have signed an agreement on a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary, diplomatic and service passports.

The agreement which took effect on February 7, 2024, is designed to enhance the bilateral ties and ongoing collaboration between the two nations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a statement dated March 21, 2024, explained that travellers are permitted to transit, exit, and remain in the territories of both countries for a total of up to ninety (90) days within a calendar year, provided they do not engage in employment.

“The travelling public is hereby advised to take note of this new visa waiver agreement.”

