Paul Eric Ofori, the Head of Research at the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), has described Alexander Afenyo-Markin’s comments against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as unfortunate and myopic.

The Majority Leader said in Parliament on Monday, March, 11, that the selection of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, a woman in her 70s, as the NDC’s running mate, indicates a lack of succession plan and visionary leadership within the NDC.

His comments got the Minority Caucus incensed prompting Afenyo-Markin to retract his comments.

Speaking on the Breakfast Daily on Citi TV, Eric Opoku said the experiences of the NDC’s running mate are there for all to see and that Afenyo-Markin’s comments were unnecessary.

“Prior to even being the running mate, she had been the vice chancellor for a whole university, then also became the Education Minister so in terms of experience, she comes in with a lot of experience and I do not think that it is in the place of Alexander Afenyo-Markin to sort of denigrate the image of the selection choice of John Dramani Mahama.

“I was hoping that we would look at what she can do rather than her age. If we consider that part, then it will mean that we are not giving a voice to the women who want to come into politics. For a no less a person than the Majority Leader in Parliament to make such a statement is most unfortunate and myopic on his part to attempt to think that Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang comes in with nothing.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital