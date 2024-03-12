Some Assembly members in Awutu Senya West have described the confirmation of the District Chief Executive for Awutu Senya West, Moses Arhinful Acquah, as illegal.

They claimed the confirmation took place in the early hours of Sunday, March 10, 2024.

The DCE nominee had earlier failed to meet the two-thirds majority needed in his two attempts to become the substantive District Chief Executive for the area, making it unlikely that he may be endorsed on his last attempt.

However, the 12 Assembly members say they were misled by a letter from the Awutu Senya West District Assembly indicating that the exercise would be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, only to realize that the confirmation ceremony was conducted at dawn on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

The assemblymen have questioned the integrity of the exercise, which did not include them as assembly members but only government appointees and assembly members of the New Patriotic Party.

“We are angry about an illegal activity that has taken place in the constituency. Letters that were shared with the assembly members indicated that the confirmation date is Tuesday, March 12th, 2024, but the DCE confirmation was done at dawn on Sunday, March 10th, 2024.”

We have received pictures on various social media platforms showing that a morning devotion of first mass tactics was used to smuggle the DCE in on Sunday dawn to carry out the exercise.”

The Presiding Member of the assembly is on tape saying that he was not aware of the exercise, as is the District Director of Elections. A letter was later shared with us on Sunday, March 10th, confirming the DCE, which we did not take part in as Assembly members.

“We admonish the Electoral Commission, the Presiding Members, and all those who matter to correct the anomalies,” Asiabe Emmanuel, an assemblyman for Aberfo Samsamso electoral area, told Citi News.

The aggrieved Assembly members say they are planning the next line of action to take.

