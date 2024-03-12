The Chairman of the South African Chapter of the National Democratic Congress’ Council of Elders, Mr. Benjamin Kofi Quashie, has commended flagbearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama, for maintaining Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2024 polls.

In a statement dated March 8, 2024, Mr. Quashie said it is with immense pride and profound appreciation that they commend Mahama for his visionary decision to retain Prof. Opoku-Agyemang.

“This bold and progressive move exemplifies a steadfast commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and the recognition of the invaluable contributions of women in leadership roles”, the statement highlighted, emphasising “Professor Opoku-Agyemang’s exceptional academic background, extensive experience, and unwavering dedication to the betterment of our nation make her an outstanding choice for this esteemed position”.

“The NDC South Africa Chapter and Ghanaians living in SA, extend our heartfelt congratulations to Professor Opoku-Agyemang and pledge our full support to the NDC’s vision for a stronger, prosperous, more united Ghana”.

Below is the full statement:

Statement from the Council of Elders Chairman: NDC South Africa Chapter

On behalf of the NDC South Africa Chapter and Ghanaians living in South Africa who believe Ghana needs change, it is with immense pride and profound appreciation that we commend the flagbearer, H.E John Dramani Mahama, for his visionary decision to appoint Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate.

This bold and progressive move exemplifies a steadfast commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and the recognition of the invaluable contributions of women in leadership roles. Professor Opoku-Agyemang’s exceptional academic background, extensive experience, and unwavering dedication to the betterment of our nation make her an outstanding choice for this esteemed position.

Her appointment not only strengthens the ticket’s appeal but also sets a powerful precedent for future generations, inspiring young women to aspire to leadership roles and demonstrating that gender should never be a barrier to achieving one’s full potential.

We stand in unwavering support of this decision. We eagerly anticipate the positive impact that Professor Opoku-Agyemang’s leadership will undoubtedly have on our nation, as she works alongside H.E John Dramani Mahama to steer Ghana towards a brighter, more inclusive future.

The NDC South Africa Chapter and Ghanaians living in SA, extend our heartfelt congratulations to Professor Opoku-Agyemang and pledge our full support to the NDC’s vision for a stronger, prosperous, more united Ghana.

Benjamin Quashie

Council of Elders

NDC- South African Chapter