The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has named the former Oti Minister, Joshua Makubu, as his campaign coordinator for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and Special Needs.

Mr. Makubu is expected to spearhead efforts in mobilizing and rallying all Ghanaians with special needs to support the vision of the flagbearer.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications and spokesperson for Dr. Bawumia’s campaign team, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, March 11, 2024.

He stated that Dr. Bawumia has been a staunch advocate for PWDs, special needs, and the vulnerable in the country, and he is committed to building an inclusive Ghana where the energies and talents of all citizens contribute to the nation’s development.

“Since 2017, through the advocacy of the flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; the percentage allocation for the Persons with Disability under the DACF has been increased from 2% to 3%. A Photo Album of Persons with Disability which captures their bio data, form of disability as well as the kind of support needed has been done in all 261 MMDAs. This has led to efficient and effective disbursement of these funds to meet specific needs and ensure high accountability of the utilization of the support.”

“A total of GHc331,185,775.86 has been disbursed since 2017 to for Persons with disability across the 261 MMDAs of which 59,040 Persons have been supported. 52,995 Persons with Disability have been Supported with start-up capital amounting to about GHc246,466,603. 6,045 Persons with Disability have been Supported with startup Tools and kits (Sewing Machines & Hairdryers, Ovens, Shoe Making, Fridges, Container shops),” he stated.

He noted that the support had been decentralized and provided through the District Assemblies PWD fund.

“This Government has made the biggest investment in providing Economic support to Persons with Disability than any other government in the 4th republic and this must be consolidated and enhanced,” he added.

Mr. Aboagye said that as we approach 2025, Dr. Bawumia is committed to consolidating the policy of Local Economic empowerment for citizens with special needs, with the single objective of creating a sustainable form of livelihood and contributing towards the growth of the economy.

“Recruit 1,000 special education teachers and retrain teachers on how to work with special needs students. Train more speech and language therapists and occupational and behavioural therapists,” he added.

