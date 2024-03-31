Vendors and attendees at this year’s ‘Back to Your Village Food Festival’, organised by Citi TV and Citi FM, have been thrilled by the two-day event.

The exceptional organisation of the festival has left them in awe.

Vendors have revealed making significant profits, while attendees have been thoroughly entertained, leading to calls for more of such events.

Odametey Meshack from Naa Shika Locals suggested Citi TV and Citi FM consider organising the festival frequently.

“It’s beyond perfection and I think it should be organised at least twice a year,” he stated.

Dziedziorm Adjorlolo, CEO of Dzie Foods Enterprise, praised the organizers for their superb coordination, expressing her pleasant surprise at the impressive turnout and encouraging them to perpetuate the festival in future editions.

She extended an open invitation to all to partake in the annual event, emphasizing the exceptional experience it offers.

Nana Kwame Ofori Kyei from Palmers Foods lauded the festival’s robust promotion of indigenous foods nationwide, highlighting its alignment with their company objectives.

He emphasized the festival’s significance in promoting local cuisines and beverages, branding it as a pivotal platform for brand exposure and growth.

“It’s been awesome. This is my first time and I have been blown away. I wasn’t expecting this but I have really cashed out,” she stated.

“Citi TV Back to Your Village Food Festival has been excellent. This is the third year and we have been part of this event from year one. And it has been a major event promoting our brand and our products.”

“The most important thing is the fact that the event exists to promote indigenous foods and beverages aligns with our company objectives as well. So Citi Back to Your Village Food Festival is the best show to be on,” he stated.

Abodie Somanya from Sislou Restaurant also commended Citi TV and Citi FM for their excellent organisation and urged them to continue hosting the event.

He mentioned that the festival had significantly promoted the restaurant and that such exposure could not have been achieved anywhere else but with Citi TV/Citi FM.

“Citi TV and Citi are the best. We have been at the festival from the very first year it began I must say it is the best thing,” he stated.

Abena Janet from Roxie’s Special and Michael Derrick from Party Wagon, also confirmed their profitable participation, and encouraged the organisers to continue with the event.

Meanwhile, Ama Adobea, an attendee, said she was thoroughly impressed and her expectations were greatly exceeded.

Emmanuel Kyei urged all Ghanaians to support the festival as it is a national event.

