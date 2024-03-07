Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has eulogised late Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah.

The 45-year-old MP died on Thursday, March 7, 2024. He leaves behind his wife and six children.

In a post on Facebook, Dr Bawumia remembered the late Deputy Minister of Finance as a devoted member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, who was deeply committed to the success of the government’s initiatives.

“A truly committed member of our administration, and party, who dedicated his all to the success of our endeavours. Rest well John,” he stated.

