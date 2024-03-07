John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has explained his reasons for choosing Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2024 polls.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang was announced as Mr Mahama’s running mate during a party meeting on Thursday, March 7, 2024. She also served as Mr Mahama’s running mate in the 2020 general elections, which they lost to the incumbent president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Mr Mahama expressed confidence in Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, stating that her integrity, dedication, and vision for Ghana make her the ideal candidate.

“I am proud to have Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as my running mate. Her integrity, dedication, and vision for a better Ghana make her the ideal candidate to join me in leading our party to victory in the upcoming elections.”

The NDC, in a statement signed and issued by Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of NDC, on March 7, 2024, expressed satisfaction with Mr Mahama’s choice, describing them as a formidable team.

“The NDC is excited to present such a formidable team to lead the party’s ticket. With John Mahama and Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang at the forefront, the NDC is poised to introduce a bold and progressive vision for the future of Ghana.”

The NDC stated that Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s nomination underscores the party’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and the empowerment of women in leadership roles.

“Her nomination underscores the NDC’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and the

empowerment of women in leadership roles. Possessing extensive qualifications and experience,

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the NDC’s

presidential ticket.”

This marks Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s second consecutive term as the running mate, having previously served in the same capacity during the 2020 election.

Despite speculations about other potential candidates, including Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff to ex-President Mahama; economist Dr. Nii Moi Thompson; Member of Parliament for Asunafo, Eric Opoku; and retired Police Commissioner, Nathan Kofi Boakye, Mr Mahama has chosen to maintain the former Education Minister.

Mr Mahama formally presented his nomination for the running mate to the party’s Council of Elders on February 27, 2024.

