A sombre atmosphere has enveloped the residence of the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, as news of his untimely demise spread.

Family, friends, and political colleagues gathered to mourn the loss of a dedicated public servant and a beloved member of the community.

John Kumah, who also served as a Member of Parliament for Ejisu, was known for his unwavering commitment to public service and his tireless efforts to uplift his constituents. His sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of many who admired his dedication and passion for service.

As the news of his death spread, a steady stream of visitors arrived at his residence to pay their respects.

The scene was one of profound sadness, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss. Tears flowed freely as mourners shared fond memories of Kumah, remembering him as a vibrant and energetic leader who was always ready to serve his people.

Despite the grief, there was also a sense of unity and shared resolve among the mourners. Many spoke of their determination to honor Kumah’s legacy by continuing his work and upholding the values he stood for.

