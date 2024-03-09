Mary Annan Awuku, the founder of the ‘Yes She Can Foundation’, is encouraging young women to take up the mantle of change and reshape the narrative of Ghanaian history.

She pointed out that the history of Ghana has often been interpreted through a male-centric perspective, leading to the frequent omission of women from significant events that have shaped the nation’s narrative.

Awuku is convinced that women, armed with knowledge, have the potential to become a formidable force for positive change.

She made these remarks during her address at the International Women’s Day conference, which was organized by the Women’s Association of UPSA (WAUPSA) in Accra on Friday.

“It is important to remember that you are the torch-bearers of change, the authors of a new narrative for Ghana. Remember that the pursuit of knowledge is not just a personal endeavour; it is a collective mission to rewrite the story of our nation,” she stated.

Florence Larbi, the COO of the Jospong Group of Companies, addressed the global quest for gender parity, highlighting Ghana’s significant progress of 68.8% towards this objective. Despite these accomplishments, she advocates for sustained joint efforts to achieve gender equality.

“The journey to extricate ourselves from gender inequity has been long and torturous due to entrenched obstacles. Our cultures are predominantly patriarchal, fostering male dominance and relegating females to subordinate roles.”

Guest speaker, Hon. Catherine Abelema Afeku, recognized the exceptional contributions of Ghanaian women in various sectors and inspired young girls to follow in their footsteps by setting ambitious objectives.

“The world is yours for the taking, and the possibilities are endless, so I implore you to use them. Set ambitious goals, and never be afraid to pursue your passion with unwavering determination.”

The conference concluded with a panel discussion titled “Rewriting Ghana’s History: The Role of Ghanaian Women – Yes She Can.”

The panel featured Ivy Heward-Mills, Director of the Centre for International Education and Collaboration at UPSA, Joy News Journalist Sweety Aborchie, Nana Afua Serwaa Adusei (Shecanic), and Media Personality Afua Owusu Asantewaa. They shared insights from their professional experiences as women.