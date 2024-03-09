The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed a friendly match against the Black Stars of Ghana scheduled for March 22 at the Stade Grande Marrakech in Morocco.

Following the encounter with Nigeria, the team will face The Cranes of Uganda at the same venue four days later.

The Black Stars of Ghana, currently without a coach following the dismissal of Chris Hughton after the Africa Cup of Nations exit, have a committee working on finding a suitable replacement.

The committee has submitted a list of preferred candidates and their recommendations for consideration.