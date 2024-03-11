The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, says the party will win the 2024 elections by “hook or crook.”

He made this known after a three-day tour to the Upper West region, where he visited constituencies such as Nandom, Lambusie, Wa East, and Wa West.

Engaging with various youth groups, Mustapha emphasized the importance of supporting Dr. Bawumia.

In an interaction with the media, Salam Mustapha noted that the party will win the 2024 polls at all costs.

“By hook or crook, we are going to win the December elections. We are going to campaign like we have never done before and that is why I am extremely confident about our victory and nothing is going to stop it.”

He also argued that Dr. Bawumia has had a more positive impact on Ghanaians than John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer.

“The first time Dr. Bawumia is appearing on the ballot is 2024. John Mahama has appeared in 2012, 2016 and 2020… But his impact shows that he is a stronger force as far as the two Northern brothers are concerned.

“Today, if I take you to Dondoli you will see a youth resource centre. The North will not forget that the first flyover in the region comes from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“The North will not forget that the first ever sports stadium built in the North was under Aliu Mahama and the NPP.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital