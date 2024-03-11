Staff of the Keta Municipal Hospital are urgently appealing to stakeholders for a dialysis unit and other essential facilities.

They believe these additions are vital to establishing the hospital as the go-to healthcare facility for residents in southern Volta.

This appeal comes on the heels of the recent inauguration of a 60-bed maternal and child health block at the hospital, aimed at improving neonatal and maternal care in southern Volta.

The current healthcare delivery at Keta Municipal Hospital is subpar, with patients grappling with significant challenges due to insufficient facilities and services.

The lack of a dialysis unit forces patients in need of dialysis treatment to seek care elsewhere, often undertaking long journeys to access this critical service.

Furthermore, the absence of key facilities has resulted in a dearth of comprehensive care options for patients, especially those with chronic conditions.

This situation has left many southern Volta residents without access to the specialized care they need, worsening their health conditions and impacting their overall well-being.

During the handover ceremony of a 60-bed capacity Maternity and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit to the Keta Municipal Hospital, the Medical Supervisor of the facility appealed for additional facilities to enhance service delivery to patients in the area.

The newly commissioned Maternity and Child Health Block, funded by MTN Ghana Foundation and valued at about GHȼ15.2 million, includes a 40-bed maternity ward, emergency rooms, delivery wards, recovery rooms, and a 20-bed NICU for babies.

According to Dr. Chrysantu Kubio, the Volta Regional Director of Health Service, in a Citi News interview, this is a significant upgrade from the old facility, which had only 20 wards to cater for over 3,000 maternity and 684 NICU admissions annually.

He believes the facility will contribute to reducing maternal and neonatal mortalities recorded in southern Volta.

In a post-commissioning interview, Selorm Adadevoh, the CEO of MTN Ghana, expressed satisfaction with the new state of the maternal and child block, noting that the old maternity block was in poor condition.

