Dr. Archibald Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, says the delay in resettling communities in the Ketu South municipality, affected by tidal waves, is due to land litigation and the mobilization of financial resources, among other factors.

The government set aside GH¢2 million for the construction of 15 two-bedroom apartments to accommodate some of the victims displaced by the tidal wave flooding in the Ketu South area.

Dr. Letsa had previously stated that the first group of 150 victims would be moved to the apartments by the end of the second quarter of 2023.

However, in response to questions in Parliament on Wednesday, Dr. Letsa reassured that the project would be finalized as quickly as possible to ease the suffering of the affected residents.

“There have been delays in the execution of this project and I gave some reasons like land litigation, the prolonged rainfall and the flooding that occurred in the area and also the mobilisation of financial resources. So, I can promise that we are going to complete the 10 units very soon and the five also will be completed and then many other units will also be started. Because the Ministry of Works and Housing is also making efforts to provide some of the units to the Ketu South Municipal Assembly,” he said.