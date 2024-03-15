The Embassy of Denmark and Statistics Denmark, together with the Ghana Statistical Service, have officially launched the second phase of the Strategic Sector Cooperation (SCC) for Statistics.

The joint effort aims to increase informed decision-making among policymakers, enhance governmental accountability, and monitor the progress of Ghana’s green transition for relevance and effectiveness.

The partnership, marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, shows the commitment of the three entities to advance statistical capabilities and ensure data-driven governance.

At the launch event, Professor Samuel Annim, the government statistician, emphasized the significance of the memorandum as proof of Ghana’s strides in information dissemination.

“We are in an era where information is at our doorstep. We translate that into data, and that is why every now and then you see the Ghana Statistical Service in the news with one statistic or another,” Professor Annim remarked.

“The traditional mandate of the service has achieved some progress in the last decade.”

Highlighting the anticipated benefits of the second phase, Professor Annim stressed the importance of accessible data and research in facilitating real-time interventions, such as the school feeding program.”

“Today, all of us have seen in newspapers that about 2 million farmers have been beneficiaries of PFJ2. If that number does not translate into statistics that sit with our social register, we wouldn’t have any basis to evaluate the 2 million, and so this is what administrative data does,” he explained.

Ambassador Tom Norring, representing Denmark, expressed optimism about the prospects of the second phase, citing the success of the initial phase as a driving force behind its continuation.

The Strategic Sector Cooperation for Statistics represents a collaborative effort aimed at harnessing the power of data to inform policy decisions, promote transparency, and drive sustainable development in Ghana.

With the commencement of the second phase, stakeholders look forward to further advancements in statistical capabilities and the realization of tangible socio-economic benefits for the Ghanaian population.