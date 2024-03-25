Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has defended the energy sector under the leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo, stating that it is far better than the previous administration led by John Mahama, despite the prevailing power crisis.

In recent weeks, numerous regions across the country, particularly in Greater Accra, have been grappling with power outages, eliciting frustration among citizens towards the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The erratic power supply has disrupted daily routines for both businesses and individuals.

Amidst growing calls for ECG to implement a structured load-shedding schedule to facilitate daily planning, the utility company has maintained that there is no official “dumsor” and has refuted the necessity for a timetable.

Despite the ongoing crisis, Dr. Opoku Prempeh underscored that the current situation represents an improvement compared to the period when the NDC was in power. He asserted that the energy sector under the NPP administration is 300 times better than that of the NDC when comparing their respective four-year terms.

“If you are comparing four years four years, the NPP administration Energy Sector is 300 times better than that of Mahama.”

Speaking at the inauguration of the NPP campaign team in the Ashanti Region, Dr Opoku Prempeh assured the public that efforts are underway to address the challenges.

He emphasized that improving the energy sector is a continuous process and that his ministry is committed to ensuring that the situation gets better.

“I have promised you that I am going to work on it. It is not a work that is a single event, it is a process and we would continue to work on it for the energy sector to become better.”

In support of ECG’s decision not to introduce a load-shedding timetable, Dr. Opoku Prempeh stated that such a schedule would be detrimental to the country.

“Let those who want the timetable bring it. I don’t know of any timetable because the ECG has said it is not necessary. Why would someone just wish evil for the country?” he asked.

