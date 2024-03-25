As part of efforts to help Parliament achieve Goal 4 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Members of the Education Committee in Parliament are currently in Begoro in the Fanteakwa North District of the Eastern Region to engage community members using the Community Scorecard Tool which forms part of the Data for Accountability Project (DAP) II.

The project which is being spearheaded by the African Centre For Parliamentary Affairs, Ghana Statistical Service and On Think Thanks (OTT) with funding from Hewlett Foundation ultimate goal is to help parliament improve the quality of life in Ghana through using data to oversee progress towards the SDGs and other national and international development framework.

Speaking at a briefing session with the Municipal Chief Executive and core members of the Fanteakwa North Education Directorate, the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee, Peter Nortsu Kotoe indicated that their visit is not a witch-hunt but a fact-finding one which will help the assembly in policymaking

Mr Kotoe highlighted that the project started in 2014 and has been implemented in various regions across the country.

“We started this programme in 2014. We were in the Northern part of the country. We were in the Eastern Central Region, we were in Greater Accra. We started from Greater Accra, we went to Volta, only that we couldn’t conclude before the 7th parliament.

“This year we want to do something again and with the support of ASEPA, we are here. It is not a witch-hunting exercise, we just want to ascertain the facts and when we know the facts, what will we do as a district to help solve the problems or challenges that will come our way.”

The District Chief Executive, Charles Oware Tweneboah, revealed that the primary educational challenge in the Fanteakwa North District is students abandoning school during the farming season due to rainfall.

He mentioned that there is an adequate number of teachers and schools in the district but expressed concern over the community’s focus on education.

“Farming season is around, they don’t go to school. As soon as farming is on, especially for the reason of rains, they won’t go to school. They’ll not go to school. For the Teacher and people ratio, we have enough teachers and schools too we have enough of schools. But we don’t know why the mindset of the people are not focused on education.”

