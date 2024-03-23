The District Chief Executive for Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh, has won the Ellembelle NPP Constituency parliamentary primary to retain his candidature for the fourth time.

Kwasi Bonzoh, affectionately called 34KWA, obtained 523 votes out of the total 790 votes cast, with his closest contender, Abeka Dauda, obtaining 264 votes.

Kwasi Bonzoh had already lost three earlier parliamentary contests against the NDC’s Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah.

Speaking to Citi News after the primary on Saturday, March 23, he disclosed his intention of a reconciliation within the constituency to win the Ellembelle seat on his fourth attempt in the 2024 polls.

“Looking at the records we have here, and the leadership of our party, we believe we will capture the seat in 2024. Tomorrow we are starting the reconciliation; we will move to all the areas we didn’t do well.”

