Popular Ghanaian hip-hop star Medikal has said he is no longer part of AMG, a music group led by Criss Waddle.

Medikal made this announcement on X but did not disclosed the motive behind his departure.

“I’m no longer a member of AMG. If you see me wey you talk AMG I go fi slap you ! #BeyondKontrol“.He said

Born Samuel Adu Frimpong, Medikal found fame through AMG and many fans credit the group for his musical success.

